MacEachern (upper body) was lifted from injured reserve Friday, CapFriendly reports.
There's a chance that MacEachern returns to action Saturday against Colorado. The 27-year-old has missed the last 17 games while stashed away with an upper-body issue. He has two points and 28 hits in 17 games this season.
