Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Returns after missing three games
MacEachern (lower body) will skate on St. Louis' fourth line Saturday in Winnipeg, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern has nine points in 42 games, so his return should not change fantasy lineups all that much.
