Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Rings up another goal
MacEachern lit the lamp in Tuesday's win over the Devils.
MacEachern hauled in a stretch pass form Pietrangelo and split defenders before beating Keith Kinkaid to give the Blues a four-goal lead. The rookie is quickly becoming a well-known skater in The Lou due to his catchy name, in-season contract extension and now three goals in 12 games. With David Perron (upper body) likely staying home for the Blues upcoming three-game trip, MacEachern should stay in the lineup for the time being.
