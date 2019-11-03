Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Scores first goal of 2019-20
MacEachern picked up his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota. He also had two shots on goal and and blocked a pair of shots.
MacEachern got the Blues on the board four minutes into the first period, batting a puck out of mid-air and into an open net. It was a skillful goal for a player who entered the night with just three goals in his first 36 NHL games. More plays like that would help the 25-year-old solidify a more regular bottom-six role in the Blues' lineup. He has one goal and one assist through eight games this season.
