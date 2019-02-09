Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Scores goal, signs extension
MacEachern signed a one-year, one-way contract extension for $750,000 with the Blues on Saturday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern has had quite the day Saturday, first potting his second career NHL goal in a 3-2 win over Nashville and now earning some job security with an extension for the 2019-20 season. The 24-year-old winger hasn't eclipsed 10 minutes of ice time in any of his 10 appearances for St. Louis, so this new contract doesn't carry much significance in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...