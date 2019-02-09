MacEachern signed a one-year, one-way contract extension for $750,000 with the Blues on Saturday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

MacEachern has had quite the day Saturday, first potting his second career NHL goal in a 3-2 win over Nashville and now earning some job security with an extension for the 2019-20 season. The 24-year-old winger hasn't eclipsed 10 minutes of ice time in any of his 10 appearances for St. Louis, so this new contract doesn't carry much significance in the fantasy realm.

More News
Our Latest Stories