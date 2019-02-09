MacEachern signed a one-year, one-way contract extension for $750,000 with the Blues on Saturday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

MacEachern has had quite the day Saturday, first potting his second career NHL goal in a 3-2 win over Nashville and now earning some job security with an extension for the 2019-20 season. The 24-year-old winger hasn't eclipsed 10 minutes of ice time in any of his 10 appearances for St. Louis, so this new contract doesn't carry much significance in the fantasy realm.