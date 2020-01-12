Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Sends three shots on net
MacEachern recorded three shots on net and 10 PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
MacEachern has now gone 10 straight games without a point. He has an offensive knack on the team's fourth line, as he's accrued six goals and two assists this year, but it's his defensive contributions that keep him as a fixture in the lineup. MacEachern starts 58.8 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, but he has still managed a 52.2 Corsi For percentage.
