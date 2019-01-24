MacEachern was shipped back to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

MacEachern seems to be adjusting to the pace of the NHL game, as he has two points in his last two outings. The young winger will get the opportunity to play additional minutes while with the Rampage. Following the All-Star break, the Michigan native may still be brought back to St. Louis ahead of the team's Feb. 2 matchup with Columbus, though that may depend on the availability of Robert Thomas (upper body) and David Perron (upper body).