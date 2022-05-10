MacEachern (upper body) was assigned to AHL Springfield on a conditioning loan Tuesday.
MacEachern hasn't played in over a month due to an upper-body injury, so he'll head to the minors to get into game shape before presumably rejoining the Blues assuming they're still in the playoffs. MacEachern picked up two helpers through 14 top-level appearances during the regular season.
