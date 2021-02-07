MacEachern was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.

Robert Thomas (thumb) went to injured reserve Sunday, and Zach Sanford's (illness) status is still uncertain for Monday's matchup against the Coyotes. In turn, MacEachern could be an option if Sanford is unable to play. The 26-year-old made his season debut in Saturday's loss to the Coyotes, logging 10:09 of ice time and dishing out a hit.