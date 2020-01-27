Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Sitting out Monday
MacEachern (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Canucks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern participated in the morning skate, but he will sit out for the first time since Oct. 19. The 25-year-old spends his time on the fourth line and has accrued nine points over 42 games. Jordan Kyrou will re-enter the lineup and Oskar Sundqvist will drop to the fourth line in MacEachern's place.
