MacEachern secured a two-year, $1.8 million contract with St. Louis on Friday.

MacEachern's deal is one-way in nature, which means the winger should top the 51-game mark he set this season. In those outings, the Michigan native set new personal bests in goals (seven), assists (three) and shots (63) prior to the league going on hiatus. The 25-year-old figures to primarily fill a bottom-six role heading into the 2020-21 campaign, though he could get the occasional opportunity with the club's top lines.