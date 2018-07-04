MacEachern penned a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

MacEachern has yet to make his NHL debut, instead developing his game in the minors with AHL Chicago. A product of Michigan State University, the winger was taken by the Blues in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft. Look for the 24-year-old to continue playing in the minors (AHL San Antonio) for the 2018-19 season.