MacEachern (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve Sunday.
It's unclear when MacEachern was injured as he's been in the lineup for the last 17 games with the Blues. The 27-year-old winger will miss at least a week of action but there's no clear timetable for his return yet. He's tallied two points and 28 hits through 17 games this season.
