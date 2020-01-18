Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Sustains lower-body injury
MacEachern won't return to Saturday's game versus the Avalanche due to an lower-body injury.
MacEachern only played 4:42 before leaving the contest. The 25-year-old has been a fixture on the fourth line this year, and he's accrued nine points through 41 games. He'll look to leverage the All-Star break to get back to full health for the team's next game Jan. 27 versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Garners helper•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Sends three shots on net•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Good to go Saturday•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Registers game-winner•
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Opens scoring in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.