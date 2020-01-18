MacEachern won't return to Saturday's game versus the Avalanche due to an lower-body injury.

MacEachern only played 4:42 before leaving the contest. The 25-year-old has been a fixture on the fourth line this year, and he's accrued nine points through 41 games. He'll look to leverage the All-Star break to get back to full health for the team's next game Jan. 27 versus the Canucks.