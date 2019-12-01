MacEachern scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

MacEachern drove the middle of the slot and tapped home a Jacob De La Rose centering feed to make it a 4-1 game in the third period. It was MacEachern's third goal of the season and first in the last eight games. The 25-year-old is averaging only about nine minutes of ice time per game so he's not likely to be a source of offensive production.