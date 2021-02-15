MacEachern was promoted from the taxi squad and will play in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
MacEachern will suit up for a fifth straight game. He hasn't logged more than 11 minutes in a contest this year. The 26-year-old has tallied an assist, four shots on net and a blocked shot through four outings.
