MacEachern (upper body) will not join the Blues for their two-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

MacEachern has already missed one game due to his upper-body issue and will now be on the shelf for at least two more. In his limited action this year (14 games), the 28-year-old winger has managed a meager two assists and 14 shots while averaging 7:58 of ice time.