Blues' Maddox Dagenais: Big two-way pivot drafted 16th

Dagenais was the 16th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Dagenais is a big center with a high-end shot and edge. He's great along the wall and plays a heavy game. He spent most of his draft season on the wing where he used his great shot at range to score 30 goals. But Dagenais relied a bit too much on that great shot to stay on the perimeter. His skating isn't great, nor is his hockey IQ. But with the right development, Dagenais could become a third-line center in St. Louis. And with that big body, he could be their Phillip Danault.