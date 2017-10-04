Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Leader as third-line winger

Paajarvi will be on a line with Oskar Sundqvist and rookie Tage Thompson for Wednesday's opener against the Penguins.

Paajarvi has played in 308 NHL games between Edmonton and St. Louis. His linemates? They've played a combined 28. Paajarvi has been a lifetime third-line man, and he hasn't played over 55 games in a season since the 2013-14 campaign. After head coach Mike Yeo took over last season, he played every game, posting seven goals, five assists and a plus-9 rating through 29 games. Thompson likely wouldn't have made the 23-man roster if it wasn't to injuries higher in the depth chart, but he proved to Yeo that he could be a valuable asset at just 19 years old. The adjustment phase may be difficult; nevertheless, this line gelled in camp and could be a sneaky source of points for an injury-riddled Blues' squad.