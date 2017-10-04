Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Leader as third-line winger
Paajarvi will be on a line with Oskar Sundqvist and rookie Tage Thompson for Wednesday's opener against the Penguins.
Paajarvi has played in 308 NHL games between Edmonton and St. Louis. His linemates? They've played a combined 28. Paajarvi has been a lifetime third-line man, and he hasn't played over 55 games in a season since the 2013-14 campaign. After head coach Mike Yeo took over last season, he played every game, posting seven goals, five assists and a plus-9 rating through 29 games. Thompson likely wouldn't have made the 23-man roster if it wasn't to injuries higher in the depth chart, but he proved to Yeo that he could be a valuable asset at just 19 years old. The adjustment phase may be difficult; nevertheless, this line gelled in camp and could be a sneaky source of points for an injury-riddled Blues' squad.
More News
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Inks one-year deal with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Lifts team to second round•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Posts assist in Sunday's road win•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Scores twice in Thursday's win•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Nets power-play goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...