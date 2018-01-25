Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Placed on waivers

Paajarvi was designated for waivers Thursday.

Paarjarvi was the odd man out as the Blues needed to create space in the roster in order to activate Jaden Schwartz (ankle) off injured reserve. The 26-year-old Paarjarvi is pointless in his previous 15 contests and hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 4 against Toronto. If he clears waivers, the Swede figures to be assigned to the minors, likely AHL Chicago, although where he lands could change since St. Louis doesn't currently have a designated affiliate.