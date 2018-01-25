Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Placed on waivers
Paajarvi was designated for waivers Thursday.
Paarjarvi was the odd man out as the Blues needed to create space in the roster in order to activate Jaden Schwartz (ankle) off injured reserve. The 26-year-old Paarjarvi is pointless in his previous 15 contests and hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 4 against Toronto. If he clears waivers, the Swede figures to be assigned to the minors, likely AHL Chicago, although where he lands could change since St. Louis doesn't currently have a designated affiliate.
More News
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Spending time with top-six unit•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Struggling for ice time•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Leader as third-line winger•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Inks one-year deal with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Lifts team to second round•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...