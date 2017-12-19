Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Spending time with top-six unit
Paajarvi threw one shot on goal in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Winnipeg.
Despite not largely appearing on the statsheet, Paajarvi has been spending nearly all of his ice time in his last three games on a line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn -- both of whom are averaging above a point per game at the moment. Although Paajarvi hasn't had much point production this season only chipping in four points (two assists, two goals) in 32 games, this is an excellent opportunity for the former first-round pick to pick up his scoring pace and secure a role in St. Louis' top six.
