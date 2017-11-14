Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Struggling for ice time
Paajarvi has logged just 10:12 of ice time per game in his previous five outings.
After averaging over 12 minutes of ice time through the opening 10 contests of the 2017-18 campaign, Paajarvi suddenly finds himself watching from the bench more often than not. The silver lining for fantasy owners -- if you want to see it -- is that the winger had been suiting up on a game-to-game basis until Monday's clash with the Flames. Whether Paajarvi remains a healthy scratch long term likely depends on the performance of Beau Bennett -- who rejoined the lineup following a four-game stint in the press box.
