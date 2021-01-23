Scandella (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Scandella missed Wednesday's loss to the Sharks with an upper-body issue, but he'll return to his spot on the Blues' second pairing for Saturday's match. The 30-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while averaging 19:53 of ice time in three games this campaign.