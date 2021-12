Scandella scored an empty-net goal to go with an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over Detroit.

Scandella already had a productive night going before scoring his first goal of the season with six seconds remaining. His assist came earlier in the final frame, helping set up Nathan Walker's third goal of the night. This performance ended a lengthy point drought dating back to Oct. 28 for Scandella.