Scandella (lower body) will not return to Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Scandella registered a minus-1 rating in 1:34 of ice time before leaving during the first period Sunday. He missed the first two games of the series with an undisclosed injury and it's unclear if this is related. An update on his status should be available before Game 5 on Tuesday.
