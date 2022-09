Scandella will have hip surgery that will sideline him for at least six months, the team announced Tuesday.

Scandella figures to be sidelined until late March at least given his recovery timeline. With the veteran defenseman sidelined, the duo of Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich figure to compete for the open spot on the blue line. Even once cleared to return, Scandella shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.