Scandella scored twice, dished an assist, blocked five shots and went plus-4 in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Scandella's tallies were his first two goals with the Blues. This performance also accounted for the 31-year-old's first three points of the 2020-21 campaign. He's been a solid defenseman on the ice with 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating, but Scandella doesn't generate enough offense to interest fantasy managers. Consider Saturday's performance an anomaly.