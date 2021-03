Scandella posted an assist, three shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Scandella has stepped up with four points in his last two games, which accounts for all of his offense this year. The 31-year-old defenseman also has 18 blocked shots, 17 shots on net, a plus-9 rating and 12 PIM through 15 contests. Scandella isn't known for his offense -- expect this burst of production to fizzle out soon.