Scandella agreed to terms on a four-year, $13.1 million contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Scandella was acquired by the Blues from the Canadiens at the trade deadline in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 fourth-round selection, which will now be headed to Montreal thanks to the blueliner's new contract. In 62 appearances for the Sabres, Habs and Blues this year prior to the shutdown, the 29-year-old notched four goals, nine helpers and 77 shots. At best, the Montreal native figures to be a mid-range fantasy option heading into the 2020-21 campaign.