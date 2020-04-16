Blues' Marco Scandella: Inks four-year deal
Scandella agreed to terms on a four-year, $13.1 million contract with St. Louis on Thursday.
Scandella was acquired by the Blues from the Canadiens at the trade deadline in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 fourth-round selection, which will now be headed to Montreal thanks to the blueliner's new contract. In 62 appearances for the Sabres, Habs and Blues this year prior to the shutdown, the 29-year-old notched four goals, nine helpers and 77 shots. At best, the Montreal native figures to be a mid-range fantasy option heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Marco Scandella: Paces blue line in ice time•
-
Blues' Marco Scandella: Set for Blues debut•
-
Blues' Marco Scandella: Should be ready Thursday•
-
Blues' Marco Scandella: Joins defending champs•
-
Canadiens' Marco Scandella: Garners assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Marco Scandella: Scores late equalizer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.