Blues' Marco Scandella: Joins defending champs
The Canadiens traded Scandella to the Blues for a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional fourth-round pick.
Scandella is on the move for the second time this year, as he was traded from Buffalo to Montreal on Jan. 2. The Blues will bolster their blue line, which had major question marks because Jay Bouwmeester's (chest) status is uncertain. The left-handed blueliner has 12 points over 51 games this year, but the stay-at-home defenseman has an admirable 55.0 Corsi percentage. It's unclear where he'll fill in on the blue line, but taking over Bouwmeester's penalty-kill minutes will be crucial as the Blues look to defend their title.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.