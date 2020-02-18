The Canadiens traded Scandella to the Blues for a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional fourth-round pick.

Scandella is on the move for the second time this year, as he was traded from Buffalo to Montreal on Jan. 2. The Blues will bolster their blue line, which had major question marks because Jay Bouwmeester's (chest) status is uncertain. The left-handed blueliner has 12 points over 51 games this year, but the stay-at-home defenseman has an admirable 55.0 Corsi percentage. It's unclear where he'll fill in on the blue line, but taking over Bouwmeester's penalty-kill minutes will be crucial as the Blues look to defend their title.