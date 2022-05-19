Scandella (lower body) is skating with the team but won't be in the lineup versus Colorado on Thursday after coach Craig Berube told reporters, "He's out there skating with us. He's going to have to make a decision at some point when he thinks he's ready to play and he'll play," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Based on the manager's comments, the final decision will be made by Scandella at which point he figures to be reinserted into the lineup. In the meantime, the Blues will continue to utilize seven defensemen including Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich.