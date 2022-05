Scandella (lower body) will not be available to rejoin the lineup against Minnesota on Thursday.

Scandella's lingering absence due to his lower-body issue is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players considering he has managed just two points in his last 18 contests, along with 14 shots, 34 hits and 14 blocks. Despite Scandella being unavailable, the Blues have been deploying seven defensemen and will likely do so even once Scandella is cleared to play.