Scandella won't play Monday against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Scandella has been battling a lower-body injury, but he's reportedly feeling good enough to play physically. Whether the team wants to give him another couple days to reach full health or simply doesn't view Scandella as one of the top six options on defense, the 32-year-old blueliner will open the postseason in the press box while Niko Mikkola suits up on the third pairing at his expense.