Scandella posted a shot on net and two PIM across 22:02 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Scandella is toiling in a lockdown role with Colton Parayko, and the former led St. Louis' blue line in playing time, thanks in part to a team-high 4:07 on the penalty kill. The 30-year-old joined the Blues via trade from the Canadiens, and he's averaged 20:57 over four contests.