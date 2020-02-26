Blues' Marco Scandella: Paces blue line in ice time
Scandella posted a shot on net and two PIM across 22:02 in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Scandella is toiling in a lockdown role with Colton Parayko, and the former led St. Louis' blue line in playing time, thanks in part to a team-high 4:07 on the penalty kill. The 30-year-old joined the Blues via trade from the Canadiens, and he's averaged 20:57 over four contests.
