Scandella notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots, a pair of shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Kings.

Scandella set up Ivan Barbashev for a shorthanded goal late in the first period to give the Blues a 2-1 lead. The assist was Scandella's second of the season. The 31-year-old is logging big minutes in a top-four role, but he's a defensive-minded player. He's added seven shots on net, nine hits and eight blocked shots in four contests -- if he gets enough residual offense from a high-scoring Blues team, he could play his way onto the fantasy radar in deeper formats.