Scandella scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Scandella converted on a Jordan Kyrou assist at 10:55 of the second period. The 31-year-old Scandella went 26 games without a goal, and he posted only three assists in that span. The defensive stalwart has seven points, 50 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-11 rating through 41 contests in 2020-21.