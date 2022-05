Scandella (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Scandella missed four out of the six games in the Blues' first-round series versus the Wild due to two separate injuries. The Blues have opted to go with seven defensemen to cover his absence recently, allowing both Calle Rosen and Scott Perunovich to play. There's no concrete timeline on when Scandella will be cleared to play.