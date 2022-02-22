Scandella (lower body) is not expected to return Tuesday versus the Flyers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Scandella will miss his fifth straight game with the injury. The 31-year-old defenseman hasn't been placed on injured reserve yet, but he remains a candidate for that designation if the Blues need a roster spot in the near future. Jake Walman remains in the lineup in place of Scandella, whose next chance to return is Friday versus the Sabres.
