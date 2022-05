Scandella (lower body) will once again be on the shelf for Monday's Game 4 clash with Colorado.

Scandella will be unavailable for his sixth consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. With Torey Krug (lower body) still hurt, the team will continue giving big minutes to Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy. Once given the green light, Scandella should reclaim his spot on the blue line but will likely continue to offer no more than mid-range fantasy value at best.