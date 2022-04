Scandella scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Scandella added an insurance tally in the third period. It's his second goal in 16 games and his third of the season, but the 32-year-old remains a rare contributor on offense. The defenseman has 14 points, a plus-19 rating, 104 hits, 70 blocked shots and 74 shots on net through 69 appearances.