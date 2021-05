Scandella notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Scandella helped out on a David Perron goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Scandella has three points in his last seven outings. The Quebec native is up to eight points, a plus-13 rating, 62 blocked shots, 53 hits and 51 shots on net through 45 games. He's a stay-at-home defenseman -- fantasy managers shouldn't expect much offense out of Scandella.