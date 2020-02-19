Blues' Marco Scandella: Set for Blues debut
Scandella will make his Blues debut against the Coyotes on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Blues acquired Scandella from Montreal for a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional fourth-round pick Tuesday, and the defenseman has obtained a visa and is ready to help the team defend its title. There hasn't been any word on where Scandella will draw into the lineup, but general manager Doug Armstrong relayed that he could work on a unit with Justin Faulk or Colton Parayko, which would likely mean the second pairing along with penalty-kill responsibilities.
