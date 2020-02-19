Blues' Marco Scandella: Should be ready Thursday
Scandella, who was acquired via trade from the Canadiens, won't play Tuesday versus the Devils, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Scandella didn't arrive in St. Louis in time to play, but he also has to get a new visa after heading south of the border. General manager Doug Armstrong expressed optimism that he'll be ready to make his Blues debut Thursday versus the Coyotes.
