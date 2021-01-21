Scandella (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear why Scandella is being held out, but he'll miss a game for the first time since being traded to the Blues in February. Niko Mikkola is expected to slot into the lineup, playing Scandella's stay-at-home role.
