Scandella recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Scandella ended an 11-game point drought with his assist on Ryan O'Reilly's tally in the third period. The 31-year-old Scandella is up to five points, 30 shots on net, 30 hits and 29 blocked shots in 27 games. He's more of a defensive presence for the Blues, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised by the low scoring output.