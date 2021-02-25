Scandella (face) was hit by a puck in the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Scandella was cut on the play and immediately went to the locker room. He did not return to the contest. The severity of Scandella's injury isn't known yet, but an update on his status should be provided prior to Friday's game in San Jose. With Colton Parayko (back) sidelined and Carl Gunnarsson (knee) out for the year, the Blues are likely hoping Scandella is able to make a quick recovery.