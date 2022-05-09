Scandella (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Scandella was hurt in Game 4 on Sunday after logging just 1:34 of ice time. Considering the veteran has just one point in his last eight contests, his absence is unlikely to directly impact fantasy players, though, with question marks around Nick Leddy (upper body) and Robert Borutzzo (upper body), the Blues are getting increasingly thin on the blue line.