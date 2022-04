Scandella (lower body) will not play Friday against Vegas, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Scandella will likely be fine for the start of the playoffs next week, though a firm timetable for return has yet to be established. The 32-year-old finishes his campaign with 14 points in 70 games. He also posted a plus-17 rating and 106 hits -- both of which are career highs.