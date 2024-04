Sylvegard signed a one-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Sylvegard logged 23 goals and 18 assists in 51 regular-season games for the Vaxjo Lakers HC of the SHL in 2023-24. The 24-year-old also added two goals and two assists in six playoff contests with the team. He will compete for a spot on the Blues' Opening Night roster during training camp in September.