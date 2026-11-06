McTavish scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

McTavish's hot start to the season had worn off with a five-game point drought. His line got shuffled up, with Aleksanteri Kaskimaki joining on the opposite wing from Connor McMichael. With the offense sparked again, McTavish will look to focus on consistency moving forward. He has seven goals, five helpers, 47 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-4 rating over 16 appearances to begin his time with the Blues.